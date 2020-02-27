Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $56,000 in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,004.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

CGW stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.29. 1,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,713. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

