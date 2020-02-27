Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 131.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 25.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $12.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.36. 73,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 127.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.74. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $173.60 and a 12 month high of $323.78.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $889,113.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,529.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,109 shares of company stock worth $46,815,130. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Stephens began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

