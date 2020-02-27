Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

FCOM stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,374. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $38.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.