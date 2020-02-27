Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $56,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 876.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.50.

Chemed stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $451.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,467. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.53. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $313.49 and a one year high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,656. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.