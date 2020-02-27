Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 161.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 67.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 95.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 57.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $71,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $3,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $80,958,914 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VGR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 65,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. Vector Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

VGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

