Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 145.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avista by 31,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.22. 13,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,917. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.36. Avista Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Avista’s payout ratio is 76.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

