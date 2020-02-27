Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $48,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.60. 3,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,012. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.43 and a 52-week high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $308,336.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $704,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

