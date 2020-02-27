Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 154.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $9.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,488. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.69.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.65.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

