Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 211.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASY. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.79. 84,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,666. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

