Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 890.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lennox International by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $313,149.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,582 shares of company stock worth $901,930. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LII shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.36.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.41. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.55 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

