Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 224.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,377,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,868,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,765 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,174,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 899,090 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,876,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 696,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.45. 31,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

