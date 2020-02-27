Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,299,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,191,000 after acquiring an additional 497,586 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 142,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

