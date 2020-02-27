Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,755 Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 329,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 47.8% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 318,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Get Radius Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDUS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of RDUS traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.59. 34,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $826.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.89. Radius Health Inc has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.