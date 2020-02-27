Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 87 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after buying an additional 294,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,987,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $375,700,000 after buying an additional 119,852 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $146,492,000 after acquiring an additional 315,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,120,480 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $169,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.96.

NYSE PXD traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $124.97. 62,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,014. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

