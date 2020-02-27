Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 78 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.54.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total value of $10,893,658.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total transaction of $4,670,729.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,527.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,817 shares of company stock valued at $52,905,963. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDG traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $563.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,254. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $421.98 and a one year high of $673.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $633.07 and its 200-day moving average is $565.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.