Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 630 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.55. 40,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 265,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,871,417.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

