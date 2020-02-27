Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 498 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 155.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 939,259 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $8,473,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 62,441 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,615 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $264,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.