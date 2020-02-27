Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 148 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,055,000 after buying an additional 156,001 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,061,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.9% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 194,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.83.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,745. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.96 and a 52-week high of $413.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.83 and a 200 day moving average of $356.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.