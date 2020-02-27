Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1,992.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.66. 374,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,935. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $134.51. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

