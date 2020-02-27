Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 306 HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 306 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HubSpot by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.18.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,748. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.57. HubSpot Inc has a 52-week low of $137.30 and a 52-week high of $207.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at $126,936,651.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,938 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.