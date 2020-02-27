Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Endo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Endo International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Endo International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 110,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,444,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. Endo International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Endo International PLC will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENDP. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Endo International Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

