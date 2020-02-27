Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 693 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,702.70 and a beta of 1.03. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. First Analysis cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

In other news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.