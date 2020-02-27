Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 197 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 193.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 95,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.60 and its 200 day moving average is $190.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $141.00 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.