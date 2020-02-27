Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 176 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

IXG stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.68. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,971. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $58.89 and a twelve month high of $69.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

