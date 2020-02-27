Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Insider Purchases $19,101.60 in Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) insider Joe A. Shearin acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $19,101.60.

Shares of SONA stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $369.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 230.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 13.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

