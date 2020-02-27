South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50 to $1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. South Jersey Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.

SJI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,350. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $34.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 85.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.80.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

