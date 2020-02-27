Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT Lowered to $23.50 at Deutsche Bank

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Solar Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Solar Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Solar Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $822.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.91%.

In other news, insider Guy Talarico acquired 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Solar Capital by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Solar Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Solar Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Solar Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

