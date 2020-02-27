Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Cut to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLRC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Solar Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $843.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Guy Talarico bought 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 892,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 144,301 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.