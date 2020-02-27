Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Snc-Lavalin Group to post earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$28.30 on Thursday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$15.47 and a 52-week high of C$37.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNC. CIBC boosted their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

