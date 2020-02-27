Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 423.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,669. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.21. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

