SmartCoin Trading 38.5% Lower This Week (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One SmartCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar. SmartCoin has a market cap of $4,551.00 and $12.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00708268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007452 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SmartCoin (SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,264 coins. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

