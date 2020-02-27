SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,264 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $133,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,938. SM Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $795.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

