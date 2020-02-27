Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Sierra Oncology to post earnings of ($3.17) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:SRRA traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,534. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRRA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

