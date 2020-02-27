Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BSRR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 61,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 47,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

