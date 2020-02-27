Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Shutterstock worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,616,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

SSTK stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.77. 1,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,108. Shutterstock Inc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.