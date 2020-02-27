Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:SJR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 118,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,042. Shaw Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

