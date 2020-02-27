Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SERV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.03. 126,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,386. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

