Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $167.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.07.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $146.87 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $117.98 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average is $148.03.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,131,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

