Semafo (SMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Semafo (TSE:SMF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Semafo to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

TSE:SMF traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.97. 484,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,737. Semafo has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMF. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Semafo in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sprott Securities upgraded shares of Semafo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Semafo from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Semafo from C$8.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Semafo from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.56.

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

