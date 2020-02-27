Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stake Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 79,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Select Medical worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 37.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after buying an additional 357,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,711,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,543,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1,548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

NYSE:SEM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,036.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,050 in the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

