Sei Investments Co. Sells 843 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,915,000 after buying an additional 438,848 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,292,000 after buying an additional 320,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 240,968 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,606,000 after acquiring an additional 230,497 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $39.23.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CATY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

