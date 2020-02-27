Sei Investments Co. Sells 58,409 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,409 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Flowers Foods by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 46,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,588. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

