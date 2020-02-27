Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,823 Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Saia worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Saia by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Saia by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.05. The company had a trading volume of 118,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,456. Saia Inc has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.