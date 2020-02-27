Sei Investments Co. Sells 46,053 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,053 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,761,000 after purchasing an additional 258,903 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 631,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,133,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

