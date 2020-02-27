Sei Investments Co. Sells 34,702 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,702 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 386,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 336,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 221,522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 518.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 201,901 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 497,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after buying an additional 181,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 143,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,668. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

