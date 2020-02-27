Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,377 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,669. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.12 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

