Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,893 Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,893 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Sonos worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 57,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -399.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sonos Inc has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,509 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

