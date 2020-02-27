Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Timken worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Timken by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Timken by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Timken by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Timken by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

In related news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at $185,937.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 over the last 90 days. 11.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.82. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.