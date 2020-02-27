Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $36.01. 644,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,802. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.