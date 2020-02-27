Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Hamilton Lane worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 20.7% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,716,000 after acquiring an additional 312,411 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,651,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. Hamilton Lane Inc has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

